Most College Football Wins Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

How many wins did you get? It’s what the games are all about – the wins. Ranking every college football team on how many FBS they have over the last five years, it’s the 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis.

Did you win? For all the talk about the student in student-athlete, and for all the pomp and circumstance, all that matters is whether or not you win college football games.

Who won the most games over the last five years against other FBS teams? Wins against FCS programs don’t count here – you don’t get credit for the cupcake in the CFN 5-Year Program Analysis.

Remember, these are ONLY the wins over the FBS teams.

130 Kansas

5-Year FBS Win Total: 6

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 130

T128 UTEP

5-Year FBS Win Total: 8

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 118

T128 Texas State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 8

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T122

127 Oregon State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 9

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 126

T125 UConn

5-Year FBS Win Total: 10

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 124

T125 Rutgers

5-Year FBS Win Total: 10

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 117

T122 Rice

5-Year FBS Win Total: 11

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T113

T122 UMass

5-Year FBS Win Total: 11

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T120

T122 Coastal Carolina

5-Year FBS Win Total: 11

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T128

T120 Liberty

5-Year FBS Win Total: 12

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T128

T120 Kent State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 12

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 127

119 Ball State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 13

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T120

T117 East Carolina

5-Year FBS Win Total: 14

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T106

T117 San Jose State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 14

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T122

T115 Charlotte

5-Year FBS Win Total: 15

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 125

T115 South Alabama

5-Year FBS Win Total: 15

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T101

T113 New Mexico State

5-Year FBS Win Total: 16

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T113

T113 UNLV

5-Year FBS Win Total: 16

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): 119

T110 Maryland

5-Year FBS Win Total: 17

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T97

T110 Illinois

5-Year FBS Win Total: 17

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T113

T110 ULM

5-Year FBS Win Total: 17

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T110

109 Arkansas

5-Year FBS Win Total: 18

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T88

T105 UTSA

5-Year FBS Win Total: 19

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T101

T105 Bowling Green

5-Year FBS Win Total: 19

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T82

T105 New Mexico

5-Year FBS Win Total: 19

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T88

T105 Vanderbilt

5-Year FBS Win Total: 19

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T106

104 Akron

5-Year FBS Win Total: 20

2019 FBS Win National Ranking (2018 season): T82

