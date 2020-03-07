Michigan vs. Maryland Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs. Maryland college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs. Maryland Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: FOX

Michigan (19-11) vs. Maryland (23-7) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The Wolverines are catching Maryland just as it’s hitting the skids, losing three of its last four and needing a minor miracle to beat Minnesota for the one win.

The Terps are struggling to score, they’re not generating enough easy points, and they don’t hit enough from three. They lead the conference in three point tries, but they just don’t make them.

This might be as simple as Michigan will shoot better and be stronger from the inside. It leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage, Maryland is 12th. As long as Michigan keeps moving the ball around like it normally does, it should set up plenty of easy shots.

Why Maryland Will Win

Michigan doesn’t take the ball aways and force easy points, either.

As long as the Terp D is able to clamp down on the Wolverine threes and don’t allow the easy inside points, everything should be okay. The key will be cleaning up everything on the boards.

This isn’t a good Michigan rebounding team. Limit the second-chance points, by a +5 or better overall on the rebound margin, and dominate on the line.

This should be a tight game that should come down to the line. Maryland leads the Big Ten in made free throws, and Michigan is just doesn’t get there – and is bad when it does.

What’s Going To Happen

At home and going for at least a piece of the regular season Big Ten title, Maryland will get over it’s recent lull with an inspired defensive performance, a great game on the glass, and a big win to make a bad last several days forgettable.

Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Line

Maryland 76, Michigan 72

