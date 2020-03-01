Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 1

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Louisville (23-6) vs. Virginia Tech (15-13) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies won’t beat themselves.

They might be offensively challenged when they’re not hitting from the outside, but they’re good at moving the ball around and they lead the nation with the fewest turnovers. Louisville doesn’t come up with takeaways and doesn’t generate enough easy points.

It doesn’t have to hit from three to win, but it’s a whole lot better when it’s hitting from the outside. Virginia Tech’s defense is fantastic at defending the three, and the O leads the ACC in three-pointers.

Click here to get WinnersAndWhiners.com’s predictions on the side, total, first half, and exotic bets! All Free! Why Louisville Will Win The Cardinals need to gear it back up against after getting rocked at Florida State. That’s what Virginia Tech – loser of eight of its last nine games – is for. The Hokies aren’t hitting enough from the field when they’re not nailing threes, and they’re not doing anything on the offensive glass to make up for it. They’re not rebounding in general, and that’s a big, big problem against a Louisville team that attacks the boards hard on both ends. The Cardinals will be +10 in rebounding margin. They’re also great stuffing mediocre offenses, and that’s Virginia Tech.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech hasn’t been able to outbomb anyone or be consistent enough to do much of anything on the road. It hasn’t won away from Blacksburg since mid-January, and it’s not going to get enough threes to overcome the problems on the boards.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Louisville 82, Virginia Tech 66

Louisville -12, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

