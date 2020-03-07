Louisville vs. Virginia Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. Virginia college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN

Louisville (24-6) vs. Virginia (22-7) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals were able to figure out the Virginia hex the first time around with a big first half and a red hot game from the field.

They were able to stop the Cavaliers early on, they didn’t turn the ball over enough – just five times – to avoid a slew of easy points, and they dominated on the boards.

The same formula should be able to work again.

UofL is fantastic on the boards, Virginia isn’t. It’s amazing at hitting from three – leading the ACC – and Virginia isn’t. Keep the pressure on by hitting early, break UVa out of its shell, and make this a scoring fight.

Why Virginia Will Win

It’s all working.

Virginia is 10-1 in its last 11 games – the one loss coming to Louisville – with the defense and the overall style starting to work like they’re supposed to.

They haven’t allowed more than 59 points in any of their last four games, they’re able to maintain control of games by slowing things down to a crawl, and they’re locking down well on teams that need to hit from the outside to succeed.

The 80 points allowed against Louisville were the most allowed all year, and it was the only time thieved allowed more than 70 points. It was an aberration.

What’s Going To Happen

The Cardinals have been a bit inconsistent lately, and they’ve had real problems on the road losing their last three.

They’ll drop the road game to the Cavaliers, too.

Virginia will keep the tempo at its level and won’t get hit with a knockout blow right away like it did in the first meeting. This is where the D shows just how good it really is, especially against three point shooters.

Louisville vs. Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 67, Louisville 64

Must See Rating: 3.5

