Louisiana football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Louisiana Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 McNeese

Sept. 12 Wyoming

Sept. 19 at Georgia State

Sept. 26 Georgia Southern

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 7 at Appalachian State

Oct. 17 Coastal Carolina

Oct. 24 at New Mexico State

Oct. 31 at Texas State

Nov. 5 Arkansas State

Nov. 14 South Alabama

Nov. 21 at Missouri

Nov. 28 at ULM

Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Troy

Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Ragin’ Cajuns roll through September without a problem, and then take control of the Sun Belt race with – after getting a week off – a win over Appalachian State. The production continues with easy road wins over New Mexico State and Texas State, and a home win over Arkansas State to all but take the West. There’s a loss along the way – possibly at Missouri – but an 11-1 run cranks up talk of a possible New Year’s Six slot.

Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: A stunning home loss to Wyoming is bad, but a loss at Appalachian State really hurts. A home loss to Arkansas State is even worse – there goes the West – and losses at Missouri and to rival ULM to close things out end the regular season with a thud.

Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Louisiana football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 at Missouri

2. Oct. 7 at Appalachian State

3. Nov. 5 Arkansas State

4. Sept. 19 at Georgia State

5. Sept. 26 Georgia Southern

6. Sept. 12 Wyoming

7. Nov. 28 at ULM

8. Oct. 31 at Texas State

9. Oct. 17 Coastal Carolina

10. Nov. 14 South Alabama

11. Oct. 24 at New Mexico State

12. Sept. 5 McNeese