Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Louisiana Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 McNeese
Sept. 12 Wyoming
Sept. 19 at Georgia State
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 7 at Appalachian State
Oct. 17 Coastal Carolina
Oct. 24 at New Mexico State
Oct. 31 at Texas State
Nov. 5 Arkansas State
Nov. 14 South Alabama
Nov. 21 at Missouri
Nov. 28 at ULM
Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Troy
Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: The Ragin’ Cajuns roll through September without a problem, and then take control of the Sun Belt race with – after getting a week off – a win over Appalachian State. The production continues with easy road wins over New Mexico State and Texas State, and a home win over Arkansas State to all but take the West. There’s a loss along the way – possibly at Missouri – but an 11-1 run cranks up talk of a possible New Year’s Six slot.
Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: A stunning home loss to Wyoming is bad, but a loss at Appalachian State really hurts. A home loss to Arkansas State is even worse – there goes the West – and losses at Missouri and to rival ULM to close things out end the regular season with a thud.
Louisiana Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Louisiana football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
