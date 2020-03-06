Kentucky vs. Florida Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs. Florida college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs. Florida Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, FL

Network: CBS

Kentucky (24-6) vs. Florida (19-11) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

UK got Florida two weeks ago with a good second half run helped by hitting all ten free throws and doing just enough from three to get by.

Florida’s defense is solid, but it doesn’t generate a whole lot of pressure and doesn’t force a whole slew of mistakes. Kentucky doesn’t come up with steals, either, but it doesn’t screw up enough to give away a ton of easy points.

The inside presence for the Wildcats should be enough to force the Gators to keep trying to make things happen from the outside. It’s a decent-shooting UF team, but Kentucky is great a defending the three.

Why Florida Will Win

Nine. Lately, that’s the magic number.

Florida has won its last six games when it hits at least nine three-pointers. Kentucky is good at defending from the outside, but it allowed nine made three against Auburn and ten against Texas A&M over the last three games. In the loss to Tennessee, it gave up eight.

Everything else opens up for the Gators when they’re not all that bad from the outside on a regular basis – they only hit seven in the previous loss to UK.

What’s Going To Happen

This has been a different Florida team at home over the last month. It’s been fine overall, but it won its last four in Gainesville in dominant fashion since the start of February.

Unlike the first matchup, the Gators won’t be miserable on the free throw line, and Kentucky – as good as it is on the line – won’t be perfect.

In the home and regular season finale, Florida will survive late in a fun battle.

Kentucky vs. Florida Prediction, Line

Florida 69, Kentucky 66

Must See Rating: 3.5

