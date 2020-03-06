Kansas vs. Texas Tech Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. Texas Tech college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (27-3) vs. Texas Tech (18-12) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Kansas Will Win

Just when everything is supposed to be coming together, Texas Tech is sputtering.

You don’t want to face the best team in college basketball after losing your last three games.

They’re not hitting enough from three, the defense has been a problem lately, and they’re coming off a tough overtime loss to Baylor after getting killed on the defensive boards.

If you can’t come up with some sort of inside presence against Kansas, the offensive rebounds are a killer.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raiders continue to be fantastic at keeping the ball moving well. Kansas can turn the lights out in a hurry if it starts taking the ball away, but that’s not going to be much of a concern.

How do you beat The Jayhawks? You can’t give up easy points, and you have to keep them under 50% from the field. In the first matchup, they connected on 52% of their shots with everything rolling on the inside.

That can’t happen again.

That, and the threes have to be falling from the start. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 at three-point shooting percentage.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech will come out fired up, play well early, and generate a buzz as it gives the nation’s No. 1 team a rough time.

And then everything will change as the Jayhawks start ramp on the defensive pressure in the second half and take control offensively on the inside. It’ll be a grind, but Kansas is playing too well right now.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Kansas 71, Texas Tech 61

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: X

5: Breaking Bad

1: The Wire