Kansas vs. TCU Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. TCU college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. TCU Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (26-3) vs. TCU (16-13) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why TCU Will Win

It’s possible to keep the score low and hang around with the high-powered Jayhawks.

TCU got whacked 60-46 to them back in early February, but it was able to D up a bit in the second half. KU doesn’t throw up a bunch of threes, and it’ll be happy to hang around with a slower pace. Yeah, it’s winning, but it hasn’t hit 70 points in five of the last eight games.

TCU won’t be afraid to keep jacking up the threes, and it’s great at moving the ball around to get the open shots. It leads the Big 12 in made threes, but …

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas was able to keep TCU from hitting from the outside in the first game. This is the best defense in the Big 12 and third-best in the country – it’s able to clamp down when needed.

The shooting wasn’t there – the Horned Frogs connected on 23% from three – and even worse, it got hammered on the boards. The inside presence isn’t there to deal with what the Jayhawks can do with second chance points on one end, and ending possessions on the other.

What’s Going To Happen

TCU might have beats Baylor last week, but Kansas is playing way too well. In the final home game of the year, it’s going to crank up the intensity and won’t have a problem defensively. TCU – who lost its last eight road games – will keep shooting from the outside, but it won’t be effective enough.

Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Line

Kansas 81, TCU 60

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Fantasy baseball

1: Actual baseball