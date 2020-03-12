Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (28-3) vs. Oklahoma State (18-14) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

After getting blasted the first two times against the Jayhawks, what can the Cowboys bring to change things up?

On a four-game winning streak, OSU has cranked up the defense, was able to get past a rocky night from the outside to get by Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, and it survived in a 72-71 win.

The D is only allowing 66 points per game doing a great job at holding down teams from three. It should be able to keep Kansas from bombing away from the outside, and it’s decent enough at forcing takeaways to generate a few easy points.

Kansas isn’t great from the outside, but …

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Kansas Will Win

Good luck locking down the Kansas inside presence.

It’s ninth in the nation from the field even though it doesn’t do too much from three. Having a dominant force in Udoka Azubuike helps, but every main part on this O can shoot.

The D does its part, too, doing a great job of locking down most teams from the outside while leading the Big 12 on overall defense. Oklahoma State’s only chance is to be red hot from three, but it wasn’t bad from the outside in the first two meetings and it was still blown out.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas is going to come out and make a huge statement. It’s already playing like the no-brainer No. 1 team in the country, and it’s about to take out Oklahoma State with a big early run to take control. It won’t coast in the second half, but it won’t be threatened in the final five minutes.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Kansas 75, Oklahoma State 63

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Kansas -11, o/u: 133.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Spring Break

1: Spring Break extended with kids around doing online classes