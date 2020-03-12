Iowa vs. Minnesota Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs. Minnesota college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 2:25 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (20-11) vs. Minnesota (15-16) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers roared back in the second half of the 74-57 win over Northwestern with three after three and by going +9 in the rebounding margin.

This is a good enough rebounding team to clean up everything Iowa misses, but to pull this off, the three-point shooting has to stay hot. Minnesota doesn’t have the same offensive firepower overall, but if it can go 12-of-24 again from outside – like it did against the Wildcats – and hit everything from the line, it’ll make this interesting.

The team passes the ball well, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s got the ability to go on runs if Iowa goes cold. There should be enough offensive rebounds to generate a few second-chance points, but …

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa is way too strong from the field.

The Minnesota defense isn’t bad, but it doesn’t provide enough pressure, doesn’t take the ball away, and it doesn’t do enough when the O isn’t on. This isn’t a high-powered offensive team – the performance against Northwestern was a bit of an aberration – and Iowa is great inside and out with the top scoring offense in the Big Ten.

Minnesota moves the ball around well, but Iowa is far better at finding the extra shot and getting out on the move. It’s good enough on the offensive boards to generate second chance points of its own, and it should be able to score at a steadier pace.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota will bring the effort and will be up in the second half, but the offense won’t be consistent enough. Like the first matchup – a 58-55 Hawkeye win in Minneapolis – Iowa will do just enough inside and out to slip by.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Line

Iowa 66, Minnesota 62

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Iowa -1.5 o/u: 149.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Spring Break

1: Spring Break extended with kids around doing online classes