Iowa vs. Illinois Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs. Illinois college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs. Illinois Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Network: BTN

Iowa (20-10) vs. Illinois (20-10) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa was solid in the first game between the two – at least in the second half of the 72-65 win. It turned the ball over too much and was just okay on the free throw line, but it was fantastic from the field and strong from three.

It’s one of the best teams in the country and coming up with the extra pass for the easy shot, it’s usually strong from the free throw line, and it leads the Big Ten in scoring.

Illinois doesn’t force mistakes and the offense doesn’t have the punch – especially from the outside – that Iowa’s does, but …

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini are much stronger on the boards. They’re terrific at coming up with second chance points, and they’re able to get by inmost games in rebounding margin – they should be at least a +5 in this.

Iowa doesn’t play a whole lot of defense in the transition game, it doesn’t take the ball away enough, and worst of all, it’s having a hard time lately on the road.

It was able to come back to get by Minnesota a few weeks ago and beat a miserable Northwestern team, but it it’s just 2-5 in 2020 on the road. It’s Senior Day for Illinois, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The rebounding margin will matter.

Illinois got beaten up on the boards in the loss to Ohio State on the road last week, but it’ll get just enough second-chance points to offset the Iowa spurts to stay in the game.

It’ll be a bit higher-scoring than the first matchup with the home team coming through late on the line.

Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Line

Illinois 76, Iowa 72

Must See Rating: 3.5

