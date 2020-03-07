Houston vs. Memphis Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs. Memphis college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Houston vs. Memphis Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

Houston (22-8) vs. Memphis (21-9) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

Memphis was able to pull off the 60-59 win a few weeks ago despite being disastrous from three and getting rocked on the boards.

How did the Tigers pull if off?

They hit 21 out of their 30 free throw attempts, and Houston only got to the line 12 times.

Houston has a great defense, but it commits lots and lots of fouls. Memphis isn’t great from the line, but it gets there all the time.

The Tiger defense is the best in the nation in field goal percentage allowed, they’re good enough on the boards to offset what Houston does best, and they own the defensive glass. But …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston is amazing on the boards.

Memphis might lead the American Athletic Conference in defensive rebounds, but Houston leads the nation in total boards. They’re outstanding at generating second chance points, they’re fantastic at defensing the three, and they can match up well on the inside.

Memphis has a big problem with turnovers, it’s not great from three, and it gives away lots of easy points in transition.

The Tigers also commit a whole lot of fouls. This time around, Houston has to get to the line a bit more shorten the gap that became a killer in the first matchup.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston has been a bit off lately, but its only home loss of the season came to BYU back on November 15th.

The defense will be strong, the rebounding differential will matter, and Memphis – who has lost three of its last four games on the road, and went to overtime in the lone win – won’t dominate the free throw battle this time around.

Houston vs. Memphis Prediction, Line

Houston 70, Memphis 66

