Hoops And Helmets: Ranking The Combination Of Football And Basketball Schools 1-130: 2019-2020

Credit: Kirby Lee, Jeremy Brevard, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Preview

2020 Preview

By: |

Which schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports? Ranked from 1 to 130, all college football and basketball combinations. Who had the most fun? 

On the field and court – at least in the regular season – whose fans had the most fun?

When it comes to what athletic departments need, even though everyone has some other sport to brag about, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.

There are 130 schools that played Division I college basketball and FBS football. How do they all rank?

The biggest emphasis is on the schools whose football teams went bowling and with basketball teams that almost certainly would’ve gone to the NCAA Tournament. However, with the hoops post-season cancelled, the rankings skew heavily towards the stronger teams on the football side.

Do something massive in football this past year, and that’s worth almost everything. Be totally miserable on one side, and that’s reflected here. This isn’t about talent – it’s about the success in both sports.

There are a few huge exceptions, though, if a school was amazing in one sport and struggled in the other. Win or at least share a piece of a conference title, and you get ranked accordingly.

Broken down by categories – the schools that did the most in the two major sports, to the schools that did nothing – here we go with Hoops & Helmets 2019-2012.

Losers In Both Sports

These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.

130. UMass Minutemen

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 126
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 122
Football: 1-11 overall, 6th among Independents
Basketball: 14-17 overall, 8-10 in conference, T8th in Atlantic 10

129. Northwestern Wildcats

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 62
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 64
Football: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in conference, 7th in Big Ten West
Basketball: 8-23 overall, 3-17 in conference, 13th in Big Ten

128. Vanderbilt

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 91
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 108
Football: 3-9 overall, 1-7 in conference, 7th in SEC East
Basketball: 11-21 overall, 3-15 in conference, 14th in SEC

127. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 79
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 47
Football: 4-8 overall, 3-5 in conference, T5th in C-USA East
Basketball: 8-23 overall, 4-14 in conference, 14th in C-USA

126. Old Dominion Monarchs

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 74
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 65
Football: 1-11 overall, 0-8 in conference, 7th in C-USA East
Basketball: 13-19 overall, 9-9 in conference, T6th in C-USA

125. San Jose State Spartans

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 130
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 128
Football: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in conference, T4th in MW West
Basketball: 7-24 overall, 3-15 in conference, 10th in MW

124. Nebraska Cornhuskers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 96
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 101
Football: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in conference, 5th in Big Ten West
Basketball: 7-25 overall, 2-18 in conference, 14th in Big Ten

123. Troy Trojans

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 71
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 63
Football: 5-7 overall, 3-5 in conference, 4th in Sun Belt East
Basketball: 9-22 overall, 5-15 in conference, T11th in Sun Belt

122. ULM Warhawks

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 94
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 113
Football: 5-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, 3rd in Sun Belt West
Basketball: 9-20 overall, 5-15 in conference, T11th in Sun Belt

121. UTSA Roadrunners

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 109
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 88
Football: 4-8 overall, 3-5 in conference, T4th in C-USA West
Basketball: 13-19 overall, 7-11 in conference, T11th in C-USA

120. East Carolina Pirates

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 127
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 126
Football: 4-8 overall, 1-7 in conference, 5th in AAC East
Basketball: 11-20 overall, 5-13 in conference, 13th in AAC

119. Fresno State Bulldogs

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 34
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 45
Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, T4th in MW West
Basketball: 11-19 overall, 7-11 in conference, T7th in MW

118. Rice Owls

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 128
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 127
Football: 3-9 overall, 3-5 in conference, T4th in C-USA West
Basketball: 15-17 overall, 7-11 in conference, T11th in C-USA

117. USF Bulls

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 47
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 78
Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 4th in AAC East
Basketball: 14-17 overall, 7-11 in conference, 8th in AAC

116. Ole Miss Rebels

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 93
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 106
Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 6th in SEC West
Basketball: 15-17 overall, 6-12 in conference, 12th in SEC

115. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 113
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 123
Football: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in conference, 5th in Sun Belt East
Basketball: 16-17 overall, 8-12 in conference, T8th in Sun Belt

114. Army Black Knights

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 66
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 72
Football: 5-8 overall, 4th among Independents
Basketball: 15-15 overall, 10-8 in conference, T4th in Patriot League

113. TCU Horned Frogs

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 41
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 10
Football: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in conference, T7th in Big 12
Basketball: 16-16 overall, 7-11 in conference, T7th in Big 12

NEXT UP: No Post-Season, But …

