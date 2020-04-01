Group of Five Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Group of Five bowl projections: 2020 spring version
2020-2021 Group of Five Bowl Projections
NOTE: Several of the Group of Five bowl ties have yet to be fully locked down. These projections will quickly change if there are any big changes.
Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic)
Spring Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston
Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25
Bahamas Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Thomas Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Conference USA vs. MAC
Spring Projection: Southern Miss vs. Northern Illinois
Last Season: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Camellia Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
MAC vs. Sun Belt
Spring Projection: Buffalo vs. Louisiana
Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC
Spring Projection: Temple vs. Marshall
Last Season: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28
Cure Bowl
Saturday, December 19
CBS Sports Network
Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt
Spring Projection: SMU vs. Toledo
Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
MAC vs. Mountain West
Spring Projection: Kent State vs. Air Force
Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21
Fenway Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
ACC vs. American Athletic
Spring Projection: Boston College vs. UCF
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020
LA Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: San Diego State vs. Arizona State
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020
LendingTree Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
MAC vs. Sun Belt
Spring Projection: Eastern Michigan vs. Troy
Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Big 12 vs. Group of Five Team
Spring Projection: Iowa State vs. Navy
Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13
Military Bowl Presented By Northrup Grumman
Date Coming
ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD
ACC vs. American Athletic
Spring Projection: Pitt vs. Cincinnati
Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt
Spring Projection: UAB vs. Georgia Southern
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020
New Mexico Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
American Athletic or Conference USA or Mountain West
Spring Projection: BYU vs. Fresno State
Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Date Coming
CBS Sports Network
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
MAC vs. Mountain West
Spring Projection: Ohio vs. Nevada
Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
Quick Lane Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Big Ten vs. MAC
Spring Projection: Northwestern vs. Kent State
Last Season: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Conference USA vs. Sun Belt (champion)
Spring Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State
Last Season: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
SoFi Hawai’i Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI
American Athletic Conference or Conference USA vs. Mountain West
Spring Projection: WKU vs. Hawaii
Last Season: Hawaii 38, BYU 34
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
American Athletic (or ACC) vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Memphis vs. Ole Miss
Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC or Mountain West
Spring Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming
Last Season: Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Capital One Orange Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
ACC vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Miami vs. Boise State
Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28
Comments