Group of Five Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Group of Five bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Group of Five Bowl Projections

NOTE: Several of the Group of Five bowl ties have yet to be fully locked down. These projections will quickly change if there are any big changes.

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic)

Spring Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Bahamas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Thomas Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Conference USA vs. MAC

Spring Projection: Southern Miss vs. Northern Illinois

Last Season: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Camellia Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Spring Projection: Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC

Spring Projection: Temple vs. Marshall

Last Season: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 19

CBS Sports Network

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt

Spring Projection: SMU vs. Toledo

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

MAC vs. Mountain West

Spring Projection: Kent State vs. Air Force

Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Fenway Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

ACC vs. American Athletic

Spring Projection: Boston College vs. UCF

Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

LA Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: San Diego State vs. Arizona State

Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

LendingTree Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Spring Projection: Eastern Michigan vs. Troy

Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Big 12 vs. Group of Five Team

Spring Projection: Iowa State vs. Navy

Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Military Bowl Presented By Northrup Grumman

Date Coming

ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

ACC vs. American Athletic

Spring Projection: Pitt vs. Cincinnati

Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt

Spring Projection: UAB vs. Georgia Southern

Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

New Mexico Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

American Athletic or Conference USA or Mountain West

Spring Projection: BYU vs. Fresno State

Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Date Coming

CBS Sports Network

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

MAC vs. Mountain West

Spring Projection: Ohio vs. Nevada

Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Quick Lane Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Big Ten vs. MAC

Spring Projection: Northwestern vs. Kent State

Last Season: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Conference USA vs. Sun Belt (champion)

Spring Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State

Last Season: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

American Athletic Conference or Conference USA vs. Mountain West

Spring Projection: WKU vs. Hawaii

Last Season: Hawaii 38, BYU 34

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

American Athletic (or ACC) vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Memphis vs. Ole Miss

Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC or Mountain West

Spring Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming

Last Season: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

ACC vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Miami vs. Boise State

Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28