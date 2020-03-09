Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

Gonzaga (29-2) vs. San Francisco (22-11) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Dons are getting hot at the right time.

They lost to Gonzaga 71-54 a few weeks ago – and to the Bulldogs a few weeks before that – but they’ve pulled up in time to roll on a five-game winning streak including two strong performances in the West Coast Conference tournament.

It’s a big-time bombing team that puts up a whole lot of shots from three. It’s a strength-in-numbers situation making nine per game because of the volume of shots, and they need to drop.

The defense is great at taking the ball away and generating easy points, and this is an active team on the boards that can do just enough to not get rocked in the rebounding margin.

Why Gonzaga Will Win

The Bulldogs are great at stopping the teams that need to live from three.

They held USF to just 25% in both wins, and in both games was able to explode in the second half against a D that doesn’t do enough to stop anyone who can shoot from the outside.

Gonzaga hit 7-of-8 from three in the first meeting.

USF needs to force steals and comes up with takeaways to win this, but Gonzaga doesn’t screw up. It’s careful with the ball and is one of the best teams in the nation at moving the offense with the extra pass.

What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco will get off to a good start and come up with a whole lot of big shots early on, but like it did in the first two games, Gonzaga will explode in the second half to survive and advance to the WCC final.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 74

Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

