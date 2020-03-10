Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

Gonzaga (30-2) vs. Saint Mary’s (26-7) Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga won the first two games over the Gaels without having to sweat too hard. It was ridiculously hot from three in the two games, it was able to dominate on the boards, and it overmatched the underdog in both games.

The Bulldogs are fantastic on the glass, and Saint Mary’s isn’t – there might be a +10 swing. There’s just not enough of an inside presence to deal with all of the easy points from one of the nation’s best-shooting teams.

On the other side, Saint Mary’s might be fantastic from three, but Gonzaga is terrific a defending teams from the outside. But …

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The Gaels have to get red hot right away and keep the momentum going.

It’s one of the best-shooting teams in the country from three – hitting 39% per game – and it all has to be working early on. They don’t have the inside presence to go toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs, and they don’t do enough on the offensive glass to generate second chance points.

They have to come out with a much bigger early hit than they did in the surprising slugfest win over BYU. They’re not going to turn the ball over enough to be a problem, and they’re going to move the ball around well. And they’re going to have to hope that …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s asking a whole lot to beat a good team three times in a month, even if Gonzaga is just that good.

The Bulldogs, though, should try to lock in a No. 1 seed – it should already be all but in with a top spot – but an impressive performance will end it. Saint Mary’s will play better than it did in the first two meetings, but it won’t be able to enough on the boards to pull this off.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 80, Saint Mary’s 67

Gonzaga -9, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

