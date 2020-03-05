Georgia State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Georgia State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Murray State

Sept. 12 at Alabama

Sept. 19 Louisiana

Sept. 26 at Charlotte

Oct. 3 East Carolina

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Arkansas State

Oct. 24 at Troy

Oct. 29 Coastal Carolina

Nov. 7 ULM

Nov. 14 at Appalachian State

Nov. 21 at South Alabama

Nov. 28 Georgia Southern

Sun Belt West Teams Missed: Texas State

Georgia State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Panthers beat Alabama … okay, so that’s not happening. But they do beat Murray State, Charlotte, East Carolina, and get by Louisiana for a good start to the season. They split the road games at Arkansas State and Troy, and get by Coastal Carolina and ULM to secure bowl eligibility before the finishing kick. They shock Appalachian State at home to all but take the East title, and they win the rivalry game over Georgia Southern.

Georgia State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: After getting badly beaten up by Alabama, the Panthers get dropped by Louisiana and struggle in a loss at Charlotte. They lose the road games to Arkansas State and Troy, and struggle over the second half of the season including a home loss to ULM or Coastal Carolina. A loss to Georgia Southern ruins bowl hopes.

Georgia State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Georgia State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at Alabama

2. Nov. 14 at Appalachian State

3. Oct. 15 at Arkansas State

4. Sept. 19 Louisiana

5. Oct. 24 at Troy

6. Nov. 28 Georgia Southern

7. Oct. 3 East Carolina

8. Nov. 7 ULM

9. Sept. 26 at Charlotte

10. Oct. 29 Coastal Carolina

11. Nov. 21 at South Alabama

12. Sept. 5 Murray State