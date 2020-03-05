Georgia Southern football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Georgia Southern Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Boise State

Sept. 12 Campbell

Sept. 19 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 26 at Louisiana

Oct. 3 at ULM

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 14 Appalachian State

Oct. 24 at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 31 South Alabama

Nov. 7 Troy

Nov. 14 Texas State

Nov. 21 at Ole Miss

Nov. 28 at Georgia State

Sun Belt West Teams Missed: Arkansas State

Georgia Southern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The option offense screws up Boise State on the road in a stunner of an opener. It’s followed up by wins over Campbell and FAU at home, and splitting the road games at Louisiana and ULM. With a week off to prepare, the Eagles get Appalachian State yet again in the regular season. They roll through the second half – but there’s a loss at Ole Miss – on the way to the Sun Belt Championship game after a rivalry win over Georgia State.

Georgia Southern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Eagles get thumped by Boise State, can’t deal with Florida Atlantic, and lose at Louisiana for a rough start. A loss to Appalachian State puts the pressure on to rock in the second half of the year. A loss to Troy is a problem, and dropping the road games to Ole Miss and Georgia State close out a losing season.

Georgia Southern Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Georgia Southern football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 at Ole Miss

2. Sept. 5 at Boise State

3. Sept. 26 at Louisiana

4. Oct. 14 Appalachian State

5. Nov. 28 at Georgia State

6. Sept. 19 Florida Atlantic

7. Nov. 7 Troy

8. Oct. 3 at ULM

9. Oct. 24 at Coastal Carolina

10. Oct. 31 South Alabama

11. Nov. 14 Texas State

12. Sept. 12 Campbell