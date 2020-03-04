Florida State vs. Notre Dame Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. Notre Dame college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

Network: ESPN2

Florida State (24-5) vs. Notre Dame (18-11) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Florida State is fantastic at forcing mistakes. Notre Dame doesn’t have a problem handling pressure, but if FSU is able to come up with any takeaways and generate easy points, it’ll take the pressure off of everything else.

The Noles are great on the inside, they block a ton of shots, and they’re great from getting the job done on the outside, too. They might not shoot a ton of threes, but they hit them.

Notre Dame is one of the worst teams in the Big East at defending the three. However …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

This is the perfect team to deal with Florida State.

The Noles love to take the ball away and they beat teams with their pressure, but Notre Dame leads the nation in fewest turnovers. It doesn’t make mistakes, it’s amazing at moving the ball around, and it doesn’t give away free points on the line.

The Irish lead the nation in fewest fouls, too, and Florida State usually dominate on the free throw line. Throw in their ability to hit from the outside, and the formula is there, like it was when …

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame almost won the first game between the two on the road. It came very, very, very close to pulling it off, but it couldn’t come through late in the 85-84 loss.

FSU was almost automatic on the line, it was amazing from three, and it force 11 turnovers from a team that only gives it away 9.5 times a game. The Irish still have one home game left coming on Saturday against Virginia Tech, but a win over the Noles would be massive for the NCAA resumé.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 82, Florida State 80

Florida State -2.5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

