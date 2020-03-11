Florida State vs. Clemson Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. Clemson college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. Clemson Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ESPN

Florida State (26-5) vs. Clemson (16-15) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson made it interesting late in the first round win over Miami, but it managed to get out with a 69-64 win thanks to a late second half burst.

Before that, it had only won one of its previous four games – that one was against FSU. It pulled off the 70-69 victory with a big second half run and by forcing a few extra turnovers.

The Tigers are able to crank up the offense from three and can get the transition game going with a slew of steals. They’re not going to sent FSU to the foul line all that much, but …

Why Florida State Will Win

FSU is better at taking the ball away, and they’re about to win the rebounding battle by a mile.

The Noles outplayed Clemson in almost every way in the loss a few weeks ago, but they couldn’t put it away. They’re not going to take their foot off the gas, especially defensively.

The strangest part about the loss in late February was on the free throw line. Both teams were awful, but Clemson got one more attempt – that’s not happening again.

The Tigers not only don’t get to the line, but they’re totally miserable when they do. FSU is far better than it was in the earlier loss – it’ll be at least a +5 on the line this time around.

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson rose up and played well when it had to against Miami, but FSU isn’t going to make the same mistakes it did the first time around. It’ll win on the inside to balance out the the Tigers will do on the outside.

Florida State vs. Clemson Prediction, Line

Florida State 71, Clemson 65

Florida State -7, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Spring Break

1: Spring Break extended with kids around doing online classes