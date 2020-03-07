Florida State vs. Boston College Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. Boston College college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. Boston College Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (25-5) vs. Boston College (13-17) Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

The defensive pressure is just enough to force enough mistakes to generate the easy points the offense needs – at least, that’s the hope.

The Eagles shoot enough from the outside to make it a strength-in-numbers thing from three, but it needs to make this a fight by pressuring the Noles and at least matching them in takeaways.

FSU leads the ACC in steals, and BC isn’t far behind.

Why Florida State Will Win

Boston College can’t shoot.

It’s one of the nation’s worst scoring offenses, especially if the defense isn’t doing anything for the transition game.

Florida State is great at coming up with blocked shots on the inside, BC isn’t consistent enough from the outside, and the scoring runs should be on the home team’s side.

FSU is able to go on runs and score in bunches. BC isn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

FSU shouldn’t have too many problems putting this away with a few quick runs.

As long as BC doesn’t dominate the turnover battle, and as long as FSU is focused and can get up early, there shouldn’t be a whole lot of drama in final few minutes.

Boston College can’t shoot free throws, either.

Florida State vs. Boston College Prediction, Line

Florida State 80, Boston College 67

