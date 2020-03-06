Duke vs. North Carolina Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs. North Carolina college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Duke (24-6) vs. North Carolina (13-17) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels might have finally turned things around – at least a little bit.

It’s too little too late, but they’ve won their last three games because the offense is starting to make a whole lot more shots.

The offense is finally working.

They’re hitting over 50% from the field over the three-game winning stretch and were red-hot from three over the last two games. They got into a shootout against the Blue Devils the first time around and took the game to overtime – they have to be on early.

The rebounding is still great and the team is moving the ball around better, but it all comes down to simply putting the ball in the basket more often.

Why Duke Will Win

Duke’s been struggling a bit lately, but the three losses in the last five games were all on the road.

They’re still as versatile and as good offensively as anyone in the country, they’re able to score in waves, and against UNC – the big key – they’re great at hitting the boards.

They got rocked on rebounds in the first meeting – they were -9 – but the bigger problem in the shootout was their inability to hit from three. They’re not consistently great from the outside, but North Carolina struggles to stop anyone from three.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Duke vs. North Carolina, so it’s going to be an intense fight that defies logic and reason for long stretches, but even with the latest run, UNC isn’t good enough from the outside and it’s making too many mistakes.

It’ll be tight for most of the game, but the Blue Devils will pull away late with a big scoring run that UNC can’t react to.

Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction, Line

Duke 86, North Carolina 78

