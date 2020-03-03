Dayton vs. Rhode Island Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Dayton vs. Rhode Island college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Center, Kingston, RI

Network: CBS Sports Network

Dayton (27-2) vs. Rhode Island (20-8) Game Preview

Why Dayton Will Win

The Flyers had no problems whatsoever a few weeks ago in an 81-67 win over the Rams. They went off early, had a slew of easy points, and dominated defensively in the blowout.

URI might have a good rebounding team, and it doesn’t turn the ball over, but it doesn’t do a thing from three. Dayton won easily the first time around because it clamped down defensively when it mattered, and the game got out of hand.

The Flyers move the ball around a whole lot better than Rhode Island does, and with so many easy passes, they lead the nation in field goal percentage. The Ram defense is solid, but it can’t hold this Flyer O down.

Why Rhode Island Will Win

The Rams need to dominate on the boards.

Dayton doesn’t miss a whole lot of shots, but when it does, Rhode Island can’t allow more chances or opportunities. In the first loss, it was beaten 43-40 on the glass – that can’t happen again.

This isn’t a terrific rebounding Flyer team. Rhode Island needs offensive rebounds, easy second chance points, and no easy baskets on the other end.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a difference story this time around. Dayton will survive and pull this off late, but Rhode Island will play much better at home than it did on the road on February 11, and it’ll bounce back from a clunker of a loss to Saint Louis with a fired up performance in the home finale.

Dayton vs. Rhode Island Prediction, Line

Dayton 76, Rhode Island 72

Must See Rating: 3

