Dayton vs. George Washington Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Dayton vs. George Washington college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Dayton vs. George Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH

Network: ESPN+

Dayton (28-2) vs. George Washington (12-18) Game Preview

Why George Washington Will Win

There’s just enough of an inside presence and just enough blocked shots to be able to at last give Dayton a few problems.

The Colonel defense is decent at getting on offenses who rely on the three, and it’s able to crank out a ton of threes – although mostly because it’s trying to come back.

As long as the offense doesn’t start turning the ball over on a consistent basis and doesn’t allow a whole slew of transition points, the team should be able to hang around just enough to …

Why Dayton Will Win

Nope.

This Flyer team is too good at moving the ball around, getting down the court in a hurry, and capitalizing on any and every mistake. Throw in the three-point shooting – it’s the best in the conference – and the points come from everywhere.

George Washington just doesn’t score enough.

It’s not a good enough shooting team to keep up, and it does nothing to take the ball away and generate easy points. In the home finale, there won’t be a letdown for the Flyers – they’re doing everything right.

What’s Going To Happen

Dayton will be able to call its shot.

George Washington will stay around for a little while, and then it’ll be a Dayton dunkfest. It’ll be over with time to get everyone off the bench into the fun.

Dayton vs. George Washington Prediction, Line

Dayton 84, Georgia Washington 60

Dayton -22, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

