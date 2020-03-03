Creighton vs. Georgetown Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Creighton vs. Georgetown college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: FSN

Creighton (22-7) vs. Georgetown (15-14) Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

The Hoyas pulled off the win the first time with an 83-80 victory back in January.

They might have been struggling since then, but Creighton showed on Sunday that it’s beatable, getting rocked by St. John’s 91-71. Georgetown has to own the inside, come up with a slew of blocks, and take down every rebound.

As strong as the Bluejays are overall, they don’t do much to hit the glass – especially on the offensive side – and they don’t force mistakes. They hit 40% from three in the first meeting, and they still lost because Georgetown nailed just about everything from the field.

Why Creighton Will Win

Georgetown is having way too many problems. It was able to beat Butler on the road, but it lost eight of its last 11 games after beating Creighton.

The Hoyas are miserable at stopping teams from hitting from three, allowing them to hit 36% per game, and at home, the Creighton shooters will be on right away.

That blowout loss to St. John’s will help. That was an aberration, and the offense will be far sharper and the team more aggressive at home. Georgetown doesn’t have the O to keep up – it’s not going to hit 50% from the field again like it did in the earlier win.

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton will be on early. It’s not like a 20-point loss was any sort of a wake-up call, but at home, the offense will look the part again in an easy win.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Prediction, Line

Creighton 87, Georgetown 72

Must See Rating: 2.5

