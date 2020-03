Conference Winning Percentage Rankings By League: 2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis

How good were the teams in conference play over the last five years? In the 2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, how well did all the teams do in their respective conferences?

Of course everyone wants to win the big national games, but to a whole lot of fans, winning the conference games on a weekly basis means even more.

How good have the teams been when league play gets going? Come up with a good conference season, and the world is okay. Struggle against the familiar family members, and there’s a problem.

For the independents – like Notre Dame, BYU and Army – the overall record is counted like a conference record.

The league championship games aren’t a part of this – regular season conference records only – with the winning percentage the element of the Five-Year Program Analysis.

ACC Atlantic

1 Clemson

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.950

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 3

5-Year Conference Record: 38-2

T2 Florida State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.525

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T34

5-Year Conference Record: 21-19

T2 Louisville

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.525

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T59

5-Year Conference Record: 21-19

4 NC State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.450

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T64

5-Year Conference Record: 18-22

5 Wake Forest

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.375

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 15-25

T6 Boston College

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.350

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T97

5-Year Conference Record: 14-26

T6 Syracuse

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.350

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T102

5-Year Conference Record: 14-26

ACC Coastal

1 Miami

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.625

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T42

5-Year Conference Record: 25-15

T2 Pitt

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.600

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T42

5-Year Conference Record: 24-16

T2 Virginia Tech

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.600

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 56

5-Year Conference Record: 24-16

4 North Carolina

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.475

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T72

5-Year Conference Record: 19-21

5 Virginia

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.425

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T97

5-Year Conference Record: 17-23

6 Georgia Tech

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.400

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T64

5-Year Conference Record: 16-24

7 Duke

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.350

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T88

5-Year Conference Record: 14-26

American Athletic Conference East

1 Temple

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.750

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T11

5-Year Conference Record: 30-10

2 UCF

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.650

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T21

5-Year Conference Record: 26-14

3 USF

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.600

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T34

5-Year Conference Record: 24-16

4 Cincinnati

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.500

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T64

5-Year Conference Record: 20-20

5 East Carolina

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.200

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 8-32

6 UConn

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.175

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 126

5-Year Conference Record: 7-33

American Athletic Conference West

1 Memphis

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.725

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T11

5-Year Conference Record: 29-11

2 Navy

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.675

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T40

5-Year Conference Record: 27-13

3 Houston

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.600

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T25

5-Year Conference Record: 27-18

4 SMU

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.450

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T102

5-Year Conference Record: 18-22

5 Tulsa

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.350

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T97

5-Year Conference Record: 14-26

6 Tulane

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.325

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 13-27

Big 12

1 Oklahoma

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.911

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 5

5-Year Conference Record: 41-4

2 Oklahoma State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.622

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T42

5-Year Conference Record: 28-17

T3 TCU

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.556

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T25

5-Year Conference Record: 25-20

T3 West Virginia

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.556

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T42

5-Year Conference Record: 25-20

5 Texas

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.533

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T57

5-Year Conference Record: 24-21

T6 Baylor

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.489

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 71

5-Year Conference Record: 22-23

T6 Kansas State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.489

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T57

5-Year Conference Record: 22-23

8 Iowa State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.444

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T100

5-Year Conference Record: 20-25

9 Texas Tech

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.333

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T100

5-Year Conference Record: 15-30

10 Kansas

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.067

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 130

5-Year Conference Record: 3-42

