Colorado State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Colorado State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Colorado

Sept. 12 at Oregon State

Sept. 19 Northern Colorado

Sept. 26 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 3 Fresno State

Oct. 10 New Mexico

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at UNLV

Oct. 31 Wyoming

Nov. 7 at San Diego State

Nov. 14 at Air Force

Nov. 21 Utah State

Nov. 28 at Boise State

Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State

Colorado State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: Steve Addazio’s team gets the base fired up with a rivalry win over Colorado to kickoff the era. It splits the road games at Oregon State and Vanderbilt, and then it does on a run with a slew of winnable home games around the road game at UNLV. It gets bowl eligible before a brutal November.

Colorado State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: It’s a true rebuilding year with a rough start and a worse ending. The Rams lose to all three Power Five teams on the slate, struggle in the middle of the slate with a dud of a home loss, and then comes November … uh oh. The Rams aren’t even close in the run of three road games in the last four weeks, and they lose the home finale to Utah State.

Colorado State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Colorado State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 Colorado

2. Nov. 28 at Boise State

3. Sept. 12 at Oregon State

4. Nov. 7 at San Diego State

5. Sept. 26 at Vanderbilt

6. Nov. 14 at Air Force

7. Nov. 21 Utah State

8. Oct. 3 Fresno State

9. Oct. 10 New Mexico

10. Oct. 24 at UNLV

11. Oct. 31 Wyoming

12. Sept. 19 Northern Colorado

