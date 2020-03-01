Colorado State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Colorado State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Colorado
Sept. 12 at Oregon State
Sept. 19 Northern Colorado
Sept. 26 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 3 Fresno State
Oct. 10 New Mexico
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at UNLV
Oct. 31 Wyoming
Nov. 7 at San Diego State
Nov. 14 at Air Force
Nov. 21 Utah State
Nov. 28 at Boise State
Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State
Colorado State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: Steve Addazio’s team gets the base fired up with a rivalry win over Colorado to kickoff the era. It splits the road games at Oregon State and Vanderbilt, and then it does on a run with a slew of winnable home games around the road game at UNLV. It gets bowl eligible before a brutal November.
Colorado State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: It’s a true rebuilding year with a rough start and a worse ending. The Rams lose to all three Power Five teams on the slate, struggle in the middle of the slate with a dud of a home loss, and then comes November … uh oh. The Rams aren’t even close in the run of three road games in the last four weeks, and they lose the home finale to Utah State.
Get Colorado State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Colorado State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Colorado State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments