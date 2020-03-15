What makes college football, college football? Welcome to the Tournament of College Football Things. You decide what makes the sport what it is.

What makes college football the sport it is?

When you think college football, what matters? What’s great about it? What makes the game special?

They can be great games, historic teams, legendary coaches and players, the atmosphere – however you want to define this uniquely American sport.

We’ve created a Tournament of College Football Things, and we’re going to let you vote and decide what goes forward and what or who gets knocked out.

In general, we try to keep this as positive and fun as possible – yes, there are a slew of massive scandals that could be on here – so there’s just one NCAA sanction thing that makes the tournament, partially because it seems quaint by comparison to other controversies.

Go on Twitter to @ColFootballNews and vote throughout the entire process. The First Four voting is up now, and then the rest of the tournament will get started on Monday afternoon.

First Four Out

– Redshirting, 1945 Army, 2-point conversions, Steve Spurrier

College Football Tournament of College Football Things

PLAY-IN THINGS

11 Boise State’s Blue Turf vs. 11 Toomer’s Corner

Line: Toomer’s Corner -21.5

Final Score: COMING

12 Washington Tailgate Flotilla vs. 12 Tennessee Vol Navy

Line: Tennessee Vol Navy -25.5

Final Score: COMING

16 2018 Cheez-It Bowl vs. SMU Death Penalty

Line: SMU Death Penalty -16

Final Score: COMING

16 #MACtion vs. #Pac12AfterDark

Line: #MACtion -4.5

Final Score: COMING

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT of COLLEGE FOOTBALL THINGS: POP WARNER REGION

1 Heisman Trophy vs. 16 Homecoming

Line: Heisman -45.5

Final Score: COMING

8 Death Valley: Clemson vs. 9 Death Valley: LSU

Line: Death Valley: LSU -2.5

Final Score: COMING

5 Tim Tebow vs. 12 Washington Tailgate Flotilla vs. Tennessee Vol Navy winner

Line: COMING

Final Score: COMING

4 Cheerleaders vs. 13 USC vs. UCLA

Line: Cheerleaders -29.5

Final Score: COMING

6 Woody vs. Bo vs. 11 Boise State’s Blue Turf vs. Toomer’s Corner winner

Line: COMING

Final Score: COMING

3 Rose Bowl vs. 14 Oklahoma 47 Game Winning Streak

Line: Rose Bowl -31

Final Score: COMING

7 All Things Notre Dame vs. 10 Mascots

Line: All Things Notre Dame -21.5

Final Score: COMING

2 Polls vs. 15 Option/Wishbone Offenses

Line: Polls -37.5

Final Score: COMING

NEXT: EDDIE ROBINSON REGION