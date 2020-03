College Football Conference Winning Percentage Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis

How good were the teams in conference play over the last five years? In the CFN 5-Year Program analysis, here are the rankings of the teams and how well they did in their respective leagues.

Out of all 130 FBS college football teams, how do they rank when they have to crank up the conference action?

For the independents – like Notre Dame, BYU and Army – the overall record is counted like a conference record.

The league championship games aren’t a part of this – regular season conference records only – with the winning percentage the element of the Five-Year Program Analysis.

130 Kansas

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.067

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 130

5-Year Conference Record: 3-42

129 Rutgers

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.091

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 128

5-Year Conference Record: 4-40

T127 UTEP

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.150

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T117

5-Year Conference Record: 6-34

T127 Texas State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.150

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T123

5-Year Conference Record: 6-34

126 UConn

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.175

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 126

5-Year Conference Record: 7-33

125 Oregon State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.178

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 129

5-Year Conference Record: 8-37

124 East Carolina

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.200

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 8-32

123 Arkansas

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.225

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 9-31

T121 Maryland

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.227

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 107

5-Year Conference Record: 10-34

T121 Illinois

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.227

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 125

5-Year Conference Record: 10-34

T118 Rice

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.250

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 10-30

T118 Ball State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.250

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T121

5-Year Conference Record: 10-30

T118 Vanderbilt

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.250

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T123

5-Year Conference Record: 10-30

T115 Kent State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.275

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 127

5-Year Conference Record: 11-29

T115 San Jose State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.275

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 11-29

T115 South Alabama

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.275

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T93

5-Year Conference Record: 11-29

114 UMass

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.288

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 115

5-Year Conference Record: 13-43

113 New Mexico State

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.292

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 113

5-Year Conference Record: 14-34

112 Purdue

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.318

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 116

5-Year Conference Record: 14-30

T108 Tulane

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.325

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 13-27

T108 Charlotte

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.325

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T121

5-Year Conference Record: 13-27

T108 New Mexico

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.325

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T93

5-Year Conference Record: 13-27

T108 UNLV

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.325

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T108

5-Year Conference Record: 13-27

T105 Texas Tech

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.333

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T100

5-Year Conference Record: 15-30

T105 Arizona

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.333

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T83

5-Year Conference Record: 15-30

T105 Coastal Carolina

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.333

2019 Ranking (2018 season): T83

5-Year Conference Record: 10-20

104 Indiana

5-Year Conference Win %: 0.341

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 120

5-Year Conference Record: 15-29

