Bad Wins Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

Who had the most bad wins over the last five years? The conference rankings of the teams with the most – and least – wins over the bad teams in the last five college football seasons.

They’re the fluff.

They’re the games that teams are supposed to win, they’re they ones that pad the final records, and they’re the games you HAVE to put away.

They’re the bad wins – wins over the easy teams on the slate. They might get ignored as the college football seasons go on, but they can be the difference between a winning and losing campaign, or they could be the reason why a team gets to go bowling.

What does this generally mean? The more Bad Wins means the easier the schedule and path to come up with a good year.

What’s a Bad Win? It’s a victory over 1) an FCS team or 2) an FBS team that finished its season with three wins or fewer.

By conference, which teams came up with the most clunkers over the last five years?

American Athletic East

1 USF

5-Year Bad Win Total: 18

2019 Total (2018 season): 20

2 Temple

5-Year Bad Win Total: 16

2019 Total (2018 season): 17

3 Cincinnati

5-Year Bad Win Total: 14

2019 Total (2018 season): 17

T4 East Carolina

5-Year Bad Win Total: 12

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

T4 UCF

5-Year Bad Win Total: 12

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

6 UConn

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 10

American Athletic West

1 Memphis

5-Year Bad Win Total: 18

2019 Total (2018 season): 21

2 Houston

5-Year Bad Win Total: 17

2019 Total (2018 season): 19

3 Tulane

5-Year Bad Win Total: 15

2019 Total (2018 season): 15

4 Navy

5-Year Bad Win Total: 12

2019 Total (2018 season): 12

T5 SMU

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 10

T5 Tulsa

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 12

ACC Atlantic

1 Clemson

5-Year Bad Win Total: 12

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

T2 Boston College

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

T2 Louisville

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

T2 Wake Forest

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 10

T5 NC State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 12

T5 Syracuse

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 11

7 Florida State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 9

2019 Total (2018 season): 11

ACC Coastal

1 Virginia Tech

5-Year Bad Win Total: 16

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

2 Duke

5-Year Bad Win Total: 14

2019 Total (2018 season): 18

3 North Carolina

5-Year Bad Win Total: 12

2019 Total (2018 season): 11

T4 Miami

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 11

T4 Virginia

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 10

6 Georgia Tech

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 12

7 Pitt

5-Year Bad Win Total: 9

2019 Total (2018 season): 9

Big Ten East

1 Indiana

5-Year Bad Win Total: 16

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

2 Penn State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 9

T3 Maryland

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 9

T3 Michigan State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 10

T3 Ohio State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 10

2019 Total (2018 season): 8

6 Michigan

5-Year Bad Win Total: 9

2019 Total (2018 season): 8

7 Rutgers

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 Total (2018 season): 10

Big Ten West

T1 Illinois

5-Year Bad Win Total: 13

2019 Total (2018 season): 11

T1 Iowa

5-Year Bad Win Total: 13

2019 Total (2018 season): 13

3 Wisconsin

5-Year Bad Win Total: 13

2019 Total (2018 season): 14

4 Minnesota

5-Year Bad Win Total: 12

2019 Total (2018 season): 11

5 Northwestern

5-Year Bad Win Total: 11

2019 Total (2018 season): 12

6 Nebraska

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 Total (2018 season): 8

7 Purdue

5-Year Bad Win Total: 7

2019 Total (2018 season): 5

