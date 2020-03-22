Bad Wins Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

Who had the most bad wins? The 1-130 rankings of the schools with the most – and least – wins over the bad teams over the last five years.

They’re the wins that don’t really do much for college football as a whole, but they’re also the ones you must have to help the overall record.

They’re on the schedule, so you might as well win them.

What does it generally mean to come up with a Bad Win? You probably have an easier schedule and path if you have a few sure-things on the slate. Having a low Bad Win count, though, isn’t necessarily a horrible thing – maybe a team didn’t have a whole lot of cupcakes to eat.

Or, a team couldn’t hit the layups.

What’s a Bad Win? It’s a victory over 1) an FCS team or 2) an FBS team that finished its season with three wins or fewer.

T129 UCLA

5-Year Bad Win Total: 4

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T127

T129 USC

5-Year Bad Win Total: 4

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 6

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T124

128 Kansas

5-Year Bad Win Total: 5

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 6

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T124

T126 Oregon State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 6

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 7

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T121

T126 Vanderbilt

5-Year Bad Win Total: 6

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 7

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T121

T122 Purdue

5-Year Bad Win Total: 7

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T127

T122 UMass

5-Year Bad Win Total: 7

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 8

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T111

T122 Arizona State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 7

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 9

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T95

T122 Coastal Carolina

5-Year Bad Win Total: 7

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 3

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): 130

T113 Rutgers

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 10

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T82

T113 Nebraska

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 8

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T111

T113 UTEP

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 9

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T95

T113 Notre Dame

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 8

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T111

T113 Utah

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 9

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T95

T113 South Carolina

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 8

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T111

T113 Arkansas

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 8

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T111

T113 Auburn

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 8

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T111

T113 Mississippi State

5-Year Bad Win Total: 8

2019 5-Year Total (2018 season): 9

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T95

