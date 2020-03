Bad Loss Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

Who had the most bad losses over the last five years? Which college football teams came up with the most clunkers in each conference?

They’re the season-cripplers.

The bad losses can ruin a campaign, crush momentum, and kill a team hoping to come up with a win against someone it’s probably supposed to beat.

So what’s a Bad Loss?

In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, a Bad Loss is counted as a loss to an FCS team or to a team that finishes with three wins or fewer. An extra 0.5 penalty is added on to a Bad Loss at home – those really hurt.

You do NOT want to be ranked high on this.

Again, these are losses to FCS teams or teams that finished with three wins or fewer. It’s a BAD thing to be high on the list – the lower the score, the better.

By conference, which teams came up with the most clunkers over the last five years?

American Athletic East

1 UConn

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 4.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T7

T2 East Carolina

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 3

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T35

T2 Temple

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 3

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T35

4 UCF

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T31

T5 Cincinnati

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T51

T5 USF

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

American Athletic West

1 Tulsa

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 4.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T15

2 SMU

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T31

3 Tulane

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T35

T4 Houston

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T44

T4 Memphis

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

6 Navy

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

ACC Atlantic

1 Boston College

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 3

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56

2 NC State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

T3 Florida State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

T3 Syracuse

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T5 Clemson

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T5 Louisville

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T5 Wake Forest

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56

ACC Coastal

T1 Pitt

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T44

T1 Virginia

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T44

3 North Carolina

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 2

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T51

T4 Duke

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56

T4 Georgia Tech

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T4 Miami

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

7 Virginia Tech

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

Big Ten East

1 Rutgers

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 6.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T22

2 Michigan State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

T3 Indiana

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T3 Maryland

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T3 Michigan

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T3 Ohio State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T3 Penn State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

Big Ten West

1 Illinois

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 3

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T35

T2 Iowa

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T35

T2 Northwestern

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1.5

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56

4 Nebraska

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 1

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

T5 Minnesota

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T5 Purdue

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T5 Wisconsin

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91