Bad Loss Rankings: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

Who had the most bad losses over the last five years? Which college football teams came up with the most clunkers?
Contact @PeteFiutak
They’re the season-cripplers.
The bad losses can ruin a campaign, crush momentum, and kill a team hoping to come up with a win against someone it’s probably supposed to beat.
So what’s a Bad Loss?
In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, a Bad Loss is counted as a loss to an FCS team or to a team that finishes with three wins or fewer. An extra 0.5 penalty is added on to a Bad Loss at home – those really hurt.
You do NOT want to be ranked high on this.
Again, these are losses to FCS teams or teams that finished with three wins or fewer. It’s a BAD thing to be high on the list – the lower the score, the better.
By conference, which teams came up with the most clunkers over the last five years?
CFN 5-Year Program Analysis: 0 Bad Losses
Losses to teams that finished with three losses or fewer or FCS programs. An extra 0.5 added to a Bad Loss at home.
T89 Alabama
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Appalachian State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T44
T89 Auburn
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Boise State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Clemson
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Florida
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Fresno State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Georgia
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Indiana
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Kansas State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Kentucky
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Louisville
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 LSU
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Marshall
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Maryland
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Michigan
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Minnesota
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Mississippi State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Navy
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Ohio State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Oklahoma
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Oklahoma State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Ole Miss
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Oregon
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Oregon State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Penn State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Purdue
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 San Diego State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Southern Miss
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Stanford
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Tennessee
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Texas A&M
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Troy
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56
T89 UCLA
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Utah
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56
T89 Utah State
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Virginia Tech
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68
T89 Wake Forest
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56
T89 Washington
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 West Virginia
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
T89 Western Michigan
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68
T89 Wisconsin
5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0
2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91
Comments