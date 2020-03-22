Bad Loss Rankings: 2020 CFN 5-Year Program Analysis

Who had the most bad losses over the last five years? Which college football teams came up with the most clunkers?

They’re the season-cripplers.

The bad losses can ruin a campaign, crush momentum, and kill a team hoping to come up with a win against someone it’s probably supposed to beat.

So what’s a Bad Loss?

In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, a Bad Loss is counted as a loss to an FCS team or to a team that finishes with three wins or fewer. An extra 0.5 penalty is added on to a Bad Loss at home – those really hurt.

You do NOT want to be ranked high on this.

By conference, which teams came up with the most clunkers over the last five years?

CFN 5-Year Program Analysis: 0 Bad Losses

Losses to teams that finished with three losses or fewer or FCS programs. An extra 0.5 added to a Bad Loss at home.

T89 Alabama

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Auburn

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Clemson

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Fresno State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Indiana

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Kentucky

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 LSU

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Maryland

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Minnesota

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Navy

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Oklahoma

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Ole Miss

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Oregon State

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Purdue

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Southern Miss

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Tennessee

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Troy

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56

T89 Utah

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T56

T89 Virginia Tech

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

T89 Washington

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T91

T89 Western Michigan

5-Year Conference Bad Loss Score: 0

2019 National Ranking (2018 season): T68

NEXT: CFN 5-Year Program Analysis: 1 Bad Loss Score