Coastal Carolina football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at South Carolina
Sept. 12 at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 19 Duquesne
Sept. 26 Kansas
Oct. 3 Arkansas State
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Louisiana
Oct. 24 Georgia Southern
Oct. 29 at Georgia State
Nov. 7 South Alabama
Nov. 14 at Troy
Nov. 21 Appalachian State
Nov. 28 at Texas State
Sun Belt West Teams Missed: ULM
Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Chanticleers get by Eastern Michigan on the road and pull off a huge win at home over Arkansas State for a 3-2 start to the year. They split the road games at Louisiana and Georgia State, and they hold down Georgia Southern at home to get in the hunt for a bowl. It splits the games at Georgia State and Troy, stuns Appalachian State at home, and is off to a bowl game.
Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: The first half of the year is a disaster. The Chanticleers lose just about everything in a 1-5 start – only beating Duquesne – and things get worse in the second half with losses at Georgia State and Troy. A blowout loss at Appalachian State is part of the rough run to a lost year.
Get Coastal Carolina Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Coastal Carolina football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments