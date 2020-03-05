Coastal Carolina football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at South Carolina

Sept. 12 at Eastern Michigan

Sept. 19 Duquesne

Sept. 26 Kansas

Oct. 3 Arkansas State

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Louisiana

Oct. 24 Georgia Southern

Oct. 29 at Georgia State

Nov. 7 South Alabama

Nov. 14 at Troy

Nov. 21 Appalachian State

Nov. 28 at Texas State

Sun Belt West Teams Missed: ULM

Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Chanticleers get by Eastern Michigan on the road and pull off a huge win at home over Arkansas State for a 3-2 start to the year. They split the road games at Louisiana and Georgia State, and they hold down Georgia Southern at home to get in the hunt for a bowl. It splits the games at Georgia State and Troy, stuns Appalachian State at home, and is off to a bowl game.

Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: The first half of the year is a disaster. The Chanticleers lose just about everything in a 1-5 start – only beating Duquesne – and things get worse in the second half with losses at Georgia State and Troy. A blowout loss at Appalachian State is part of the rough run to a lost year.

Coastal Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Coastal Carolina football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at South Carolina

2. Nov. 21 Appalachian State

3. Oct. 17 at Louisiana

4. Oct. 3 Arkansas State

5. Oct. 29 at Georgia State

6. Nov. 14 at Troy

7. Oct. 24 Georgia Southern

8. Sept. 26 Kansas

9. Sept. 12 at Eastern Michigan

10. Nov. 7 South Alabama

11. Nov. 28 at Texas State

12. Sept. 19 Duquesne