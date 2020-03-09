BYU vs. Saint Mary's Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs. Saint Mary’s college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

BYU vs. Saint Mary’s Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN2

BYU (24-7) vs. Saint Mary’s (25-7) Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

There are few hotter teams in the country right now.

The Cougars have won nine straight – including a blowout win over Gonzaga – and beat St. Mary’s in early February.

What’s going right?

They’re hitting everything from the outside.

BYU leads the nation in three-point percentage, connecting on 42% of their shots with big performance after big performance over the last few months. Against Saint Mary’s the second time around in the 81-79 win, they hit 46% from the outside against a shaky D from the the perimeter.

BYU moves the ball around well, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s amazing at finding the open shot. However …

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The Gaels don’t make mistakes. They’re second in the nation in fewest turnovers, they don’t allow easy points, and in a game like this against a team like BYU, being able to shoot from three is massive.

BYU might lead the nation in accuracy from three, but Saint Mary’s is third.

The Gaels were able to win the first meeting 87-84 in overtime by doing more from three the outside and beating BYU at its own game. They were better at passing the ball around, they made more threes, and they pulled off the win.

So …

What’s Going To Happen

The team that shoots better from three will win.

BYU is a bit better at stopping the three than Saint Mary’s is. Expect a third straight nip-and-tuck battle between the two with a whole slew of momentum swings.

BYU will be just a wee bit better when it has to be down the stretch.

BYU vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line

BYU 85, Saint Mary’s 80

BYU -4, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

