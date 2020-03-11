Butler vs. Providence Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Butler vs. Providence college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Butler vs. Providence Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Butler (22-9) vs. Providence (19-12) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Butler Will Win

On a nice three-game winning streak, the Bulldogs are getting the D at the right time, they’re moving the ball around better, and they’re leading the Big East in field goal percentage defense.

Providence turns the ball over far more than Butler does and will, and it’s not sharp enough from the field. It hits just 41% from the field, and now it’s going against a defense that’s effectively cranking up the intensity.

The Friars will give away too many easy points, they won’t be strong enough from three for stretches, and they’re not going to get enough defensive boards. However …

Why Providence Will Win

The Friars are great on the offensive boards – granted, they get a whole lot of chances – and they’re outstanding defensively on the perimeter.

They’re able to lock down on threes, they take the ball away a whole lot more than Butler does, and they’re going to get to the line at least five more times.

When they won the second meeting by shutting down the Bulldogs from three – after getting rocked in the first game – and by being stronger on the free throw line.

What’s Going To Happen

Providence has won six straight – it’s playing its best basketball of the year on both ends of the court. The defense will keep things low in a nip-and-tuck defensive battle with the Friars moving on with a good late stretch.

Butler vs. Providence Prediction, Line

Providence 76, Butler 72

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Butler -1.5, o/u: 129.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Spring Break

1: Spring Break extended with kids around doing online classes