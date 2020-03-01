Boise State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Boise State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Georgia Southern

Sept. 12 at Air Force

Sept. 19 Florida State

Sept. 26 at Marshall

Oct. 3 San Jose State

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Utah State

Oct. 24 at Hawaii

Oct. 31 UNLV

Nov. 6 BYU

Nov. 14 at New Mexico

Nov. 21 at Wyoming

Nov. 28 Colorado State

Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State

Boise State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Broncos survive the Georgia Southern option attack in Week 1, and gets by the Air Force attack the week after for a strong start. It’s the win over Florida State, though, that cranks up the national interest. Everything gets easier from there, but there’s one misfire along the way. It’s fine – they go off to the Mountain West Championship with a shot at the New Year’s Six bid.

Boise State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: A loss at Air Force screws things up for the Mountain West season, a loss to Florida State ends the New Year’s Six hopes before the end of September, and a loss at Marshall makes the start to the year a disaster. It’s Boise State so the wheels don’t fall completely off, but a loss to BYU at home and a loss to Wyoming or Hawaii on the road makes it a rough run.

Get Boise State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Boise State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Boise State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 Florida State

2. Sept. 12 at Air Force

3. Sept. 26 at Marshall

4. Nov. 6 BYU

5. Nov. 21 at Wyoming

6. Oct. 17 Utah State

7. Oct. 24 at Hawaii

8. Sept. 5 Georgia Southern

9. Nov. 28 Colorado State

10. Oct. 31 UNLV

11. Oct. 3 San Jose State

12. Nov. 14 at New Mexico