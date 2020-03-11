Big Ten Tournament Basketball Fearless Predictions, Game Previews: First Round

Minnesota vs. Northwestern, Indiana vs. Nebraska college basketball fearless predictions and Big Ten Tournament game previews.

– Indiana vs. Nebraska

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Minnesota (14-16) vs. Northwestern (8-22) Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Where did this Northwestern team come from?

After losing 12 in a row and 17 of 18, it won two of its last three games including a stunning regular season finale over Penn State. Along the way, it was rocked twice by Minnesota.

The Gophers couldn’t seem to do much of anything right over the final month of the season – losing six in seven before destroying Nebraska – but beating Northwestern 83-57 in late February was a rare good moment.

The Wildcats can’t score, it can’t hit the boards, and it can’e do much of anything from the outside. It also can’t take the ball away.

Minnesota can’t force takeaways, either, but it’s great at dominating the glass, and it doesn’t turn the ball over enough for Northwestern to generate a slew of easy points.

Second-chance points will be the difference – Minnesota will get them, and Northwestern won’t.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Prediction, Line

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 65

Minnesota -8, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2