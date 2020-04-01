Big Ten Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Big Ten bowl projections: 2020 spring version
2020-2021 Big Ten Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions
Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced
Cheez-It Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Big Ten vs. Big 12
Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia
Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Iowa vs. Utah
Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7
Outback Bowl
Wednesday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn
Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Quick Lane Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Big Ten vs. MAC
Spring Projection: Northwestern vs. Kent State
Last Season: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30
Redbox Bowl
Date Coming
FOX
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford
Last Season: Cal 35, Illinois 20
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Friday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State
Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23
Rose Bowl
Friday, January 1
5:00 ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large
Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 11
8:00 ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
CFP vs. CFP
Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25
