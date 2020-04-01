Bowl Projections

Big Ten Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

CollegeFootballNews.com Big Ten bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Big Ten Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates
All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced  

Cheez-It Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Big Ten vs. Big 12 
Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia 
Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Iowa vs. Utah
Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7

Outback Bowl

Wednesday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn
Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Quick Lane Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Big Ten vs. MAC
Spring Projection: Northwestern vs. Kent State
Last Season: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Redbox Bowl

Date Coming
FOX
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford 
Last Season: Cal 35, Illinois 20

CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1
1:00 ET, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Big Ten vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State 
Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1
5:00 ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11
8:00 ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
CFP vs. CFP

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25

