Big Ten Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Big Ten bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Big Ten Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

– Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates

– All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

Cheez-It Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Big Ten vs. Big 12

Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Iowa vs. Utah

Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7

Outback Bowl

Wednesday, January 1

1:00 ET, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Big Ten vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Quick Lane Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Big Ten vs. MAC

Spring Projection: Northwestern vs. Kent State

Last Season: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Redbox Bowl

Date Coming

FOX

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford

Last Season: Cal 35, Illinois 20

CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections



TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Big Ten vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Minnesota vs. Kentucky

Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1

1:00 ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Big Ten vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State

Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1

5:00 ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11

8:00 ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

CFP vs. CFP

Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25