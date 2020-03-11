Big 12 Tournament Basketball Fearless Predictions, Game Previews: First Round

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State, Kansas State vs. TCU college basketball fearless predictions and Big 12 Tournament game previews.

Iowa State (12-19) vs. Oklahoma State (17-14) Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The two split the regular season matchups with Iowa State winning 89-82 at home back in January and Oklahoma State taking the 73-61 game a few weeks ago.

The Cyclones are struggling, coming in losing five of the last six games and ten of the last 12 since beating the Cowboys. They can shoot, and they can move the ball around, but they can’t stop anyone from the outside and the offense hasn’t been able to keep up in blowout loss after blowout loss.

On the flip side, Oklahoma State has played well over the last few weeks. The defense has been solid, it’s great at stopping teams from getting into a groove from the outside, and the scoring punch has been just enough to pull away against the weaker teams.

The Cowboys will come up with their second double-digit win over Iowa State in the last five games.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 77, Iowa State 66

Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2