Big 12 Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020

Which Big 12 schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports – football and men’s basketball? Which fan bases got the glory, and which ones didn’t have any fun?

On the field and court – whose fans had the most fun?

Of course every school has sports outside of the big two that matter and generate revenue, but when it comes to what athletic departments need, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.

Which Big 12 schools had the best and worst seasons?

Here’s how these rankings work.

1) The top-ranked schools with teams that went to a bowl game and would’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.

2) The next group had stronger football seasons and were okay in basketball. The superstar basketball schools get credit, but football is the bigger revenue generator.

3) One or the other. Usually there’s a disparity with one good season in one sport an a clunker in the other. It’s sort of a catch-all before …

4) The disasters. No bowl game, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the NCAA Tournament, no fun.

The worst-to-best Big 12 schools in 2019-2020 in college football and college basketball …

Big 12 Hoops and Helmets: Losers In Both Sports

These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up a spot in the post-season – most likely for the NCAA Tournament – in the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.

10. TCU Horned Frogs

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 41

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 10

Football: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in conference, T7th in Big 12

Basketball: 16-16 overall, 7-11 in conference, T7th in Big 12

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 32

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 22

Football: 4-8 overall, 2-7 in conference, 9th in Big 12

Basketball: 18-13 overall, 9-9 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

Big 12 Hoops and Helmets: Good In One Sport, Not The Other

8. Iowa State Cyclones

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 19

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 73

Football: 7-5 overall, 5-4 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

Basketball: 12-20 overall, 5-13 in conference, 9th in Big 12

7. West Virginia Mountaineers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 84

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 9

Football: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in conference, T7th in Big 12

Basketball: 21-10 overall, 9-9 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

6. Kansas State Wildcats

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 59

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 13

Football: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

Basketball: 11-21 overall, 3-15 in conference, 10th in Big 12

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 76

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 35

Football: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

Basketball: 18-14 overall, 7-11 in conference, T7th in Big 12

4. Texas Longhorns

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 33

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 26

Football: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

Basketball: 19-12 overall, 9-9 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

3. Kansas Jayhawks

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 72

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 62

Football: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in conference, 10th in Big 12

Basketball: 28-3 overall, 17-1 in conference, 1st in Big 12

Big 12 Hoops and Helmets: Bowl and probably would’ve made the NCAA Tournament

2. Oklahoma Sooners

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 2

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 7

Football: 12-2 overall, 8-1 in conference, 1st in Big 12

Basketball: 19-12 overall, 9-9 in conference, T3rd in Big 12

1. Baylor Bears

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 28

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 105

Football: 26-4 overall, 15-3 in conference, 2nd in Big 12

Basketball: 11-3 overall, 8-1 in conference, T1st in Big 12