Big 12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Big 12 bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Big 12 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Big 12 vs. SEC

Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Valero Alamo Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Texas vs. USC

Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Big 12 vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Camping World Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

ACC vs. Big 12

Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cheez-It Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Big Ten vs. Big 12

Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections



SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX

ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program)

Spring Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State

Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Big 12 vs. Group of Five Team

Spring Projection: Iowa State vs. Navy

Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39