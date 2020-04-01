Big 12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com Big 12 bowl projections: 2020 spring version
2020-2021 Big 12 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions
Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Big 12 vs. SEC
Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee
Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
Valero Alamo Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Texas vs. USC
Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
Big 12 vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State
Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Camping World Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
ACC vs. Big 12
Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Cheez-It Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Big Ten vs. Big 12
Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia
Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX
ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program)
Spring Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State
Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Big 12 vs. Group of Five Team
Spring Projection: Iowa State vs. Navy
Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13
GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic
Wednesday, December 30
ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39
