Big 12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

CollegeFootballNews.com Big 12 bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 Big 12 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates
All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced 

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Big 12 vs. SEC
Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee
Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Valero Alamo Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Texas vs. USC
Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
Big 12 vs. SEC 
Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State
Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Camping World Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
ACC vs. Big 12
Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cheez-It Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Big Ten vs. Big 12 
Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia 
Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX
ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program)
Spring Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State 
Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Big 12 vs. Group of Five Team
Spring Projection: Iowa State vs. Navy
Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30
ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

