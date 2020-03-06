Baylor vs. West Virginia Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs. West Virginia college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor (26-3) vs. West Virginia (20-10) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Baylor Will Win

West Virginia is collapsing.

It was 18-4, and then it all fell apart with six losses in the last seven games, including a 70-59 clunker against Baylor on the road.

The Bears hit over half of their shots from the field and the defensive clamped down with a huge first half to take control early on. What’s WVU’s problem?

It’s not hitting anything from three, it’s not making its free throws, and it’s turning the ball over way too often. Baylor’s amazing defense isn’t the one to get healthy against. It leads the Big 12 and is sixth in the nation allowing fewer than 60 points per game, and on the other side, the offense doesn’t screw up enough to make things easier.

But …

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Baylor defense hasn’t been able to clamp down lately. Kansas and Texas Tech hit 50% or better from the field, and Kansas State and TCU were able to shoot well, too.

West Virginia has to be able to generate easy points and score on the inside.

This is just an okay defensive rebounding Baylor team, and WVU owns just about everyone on the glass. At home in a game that can – at least, should – end any NCAA Tournament concerns, this should be a ramped up and active team that will be great as always as defending from three, and it should – unlike the first meeting – win the rebounding margin.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor has been just shaky enough lately for West Virginia to pounce.

It might have been a rough run lately for the Mountaineers, but they pulled up out of the nosedive against Iowa State earlier in the week, and they’ll keep it all going with an inspired performance and an energized, fun win by dominating in key moments on the glass.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 74, Baylor 70

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 4

5: Breaking Bad

1: The Wire