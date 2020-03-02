Baylor vs. Texas Tech Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs. Texas Tech college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Broadcast
Date: Monday, March 2
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
Network: ESPN
Baylor (25-3) vs. Texas Tech (18-11) Game Preview
Why Texas Tech Will Win
Didn’t you used to be Baylor?
The Bears were on an incredible roll with one win in their first 25 games, and now they’ve lost two of their last three.
What’s been the problem?
The threes weren’t dropping in the loss to TCU, and Kansas is Kansas, but the Baylor defense has struggled at stopping anyone from hitting the three over the last few games, and it couldn’t handle KU on the inside.
Texas Tech has to bomb away from the start. It leads the Big 12 in three point shooting, hitting 36% – Baylor needs to gear it back up on D, fast.
Why Baylor Will Win
Texas Tech hasn’t been all that hot lately, either. And why?
The best three-point shooting team in the Big 12 has been off lately. It’s only hitting 33% from three, and it’s 1-6 in its last seven games when it’s not hitting above 33%. Baylor is keeping teams to 31% from three.
The Bears are going to soon wake up from their relative malaise. The defense is still more than fine, it’s still a careful team with the ball, and it’s still only allowing teams to score 59 points a game.
It’s just a lull, but …
What’s Going To Happen
For both teams, that lull has to stop now.
Baylor won the first time 57-52 in Lubbock because the Red Raiders couldn’t come up with a rebound. BU was +19 on the boards, and it’ll be close to that this time in a dogfight of a battle that opens up late.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Line
Baylor 66, Texas Tech 58
Baylor -7.5, o/u: 130
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3.5
