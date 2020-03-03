Auburn vs. Texas A&M Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs. Texas A&M college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN2

Auburn (24-5) vs. Texas A&M (14-14) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Aggies haven’t been on lately, but Auburn has been sputtering a bit with three losses in its last five games. They might not be the cleanest of teams when it comes to hanging on to the ball and avoiding mistakes, but the defense is solid.

They’re able to keep the scoring low and pace things out to stay in the game, and they don’t commit enough fouls. Auburn needs free throws – it leads the nation with the most attempts, and A&M doesn’t hack enough to make that happen.

Why Auburn Will Win

The Texas A&M offense isn’t there. It’s the worst shooting team in the SEC, it doesn’t do anything of note from three, and it all comes from not being able to move the ball around.

The Tigers should be able to force a slew of misses, rebound everything, and clamp down for long stretches. It’s not going to take a whole lot of points to put this away at home, and there won’t be a problem because …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn will hit from three, and Texas A&M won’t.

The Aggies are good enough defensively to keep this tight for a while, but they won’t find the scoring punch needed. Again, AU will own the boards.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Auburn 68, Texas A&M 57

Must See Rating: 2

