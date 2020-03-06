Auburn vs. Tennessee Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs. Tennessee college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn (24-6) vs. Tennessee (17-13) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Auburn Will Win

The Tigers came up with a 73-66 win just a few weeks ago at home over the Vols. They got out rebounded and outshot, but they won with relative ease by forcing lots and lots of turnovers.

The Vols might have a great defense, and they come up with a whole lot of blocked shots, but they alway give up a whole lot of mistakes. Auburn doesn’t generate a whole lot of pressure, but it can force easy points.

Do that, hit from three against a shaky Tennessee defense from the outside, and the offense should click again.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Tennessee Will Win

Auburn’s been lousy lately.

It lost its last two games and four of its last six – around the win over Tennessee – by going dead-cold from three way too often.

The 1-of-17 performance was an issue against Missouri, but overall the threes just haven’t been falling. Even in the win over Tennessee, AU only hit 35% from the outside.

The Vols are too good defensively on the inside. As long as they’re not turning the ball over like they did in the first game they should be able to at least hang around.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the final home game of the regular season for Tennessee in a must-win game. It’s been red hot from the field over the last few games, and it’ll stay strong with a big victory to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 75, Auburn 71

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Breaking Bad

1: The Wire