Attendance Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis

How many people show up? As a part of the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, the attendance is a factor. Here are the rankings by conference.

How many people showed up in the stands? More importantly, how many tickets were sold? Averaged out over the last five seasons, here are the attendance rankings for each team, school, and conference.

Attendance is based on the average per game over the last five years.

11. MAC

Attendance 5-Year Average: 15,697.78

1 Toledo

5-Year Average: 20721.20

2019 National Ranking: 90

2 Western Michigan

5-Year Average: 19079.00

2019 National Ranking: 100

3 Akron

5-Year Average: 18981.80

2019 National Ranking: 101

4 Ohio

5-Year Average: 18939.20

2019 National Ranking: 102

5 Buffalo

5-Year Average: 16819.40

2019 National Ranking: 110

6 Miami Univ.

5-Year Average: 16261.60

2019 National Ranking: 112

7 Bowling Green

5-Year Average: 16193.60

2019 National Ranking: 115

8 Central Michigan

5-Year Average: 14597.60

2019 National Ranking: 122

9 Eastern Michigan

5-Year Average: 14053.60

2019 National Ranking: 123

10 Kent State

5-Year Average: 12516.80

2019 National Ranking: 126

11 Northern Illinois

5-Year Average: 11034.80

2019 National Ranking: 129

12 Ball State

5-Year Average: 9174.80

2019 National Ranking: 130

10. Sun Belt

Attendance 5-Year Average: 17,583.04

1 Appalachian State

5-Year Average: 23831.60

2019 National Ranking: 84

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 86

2 Arkansas State

5-Year Average: 22023.80

2019 National Ranking: 87

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 87

3 Troy

5-Year Average: 20600.60

2019 National Ranking: 91

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 102

4 Louisiana

5-Year Average: 18865.00

2019 National Ranking: 103

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 94

5 Georgia Southern

5-Year Average: 17524.60

2019 National Ranking: 107

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 105

6 Texas State

5-Year Average: 16797.60

2019 National Ranking: 109

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 108

7 South Alabama

5-Year Average: 16404.00

2019 National Ranking: 111

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 111

8 Georgia State

5-Year Average: 15016.80

2019 National Ranking: 120

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 120

9 ULM

5-Year Average: 13201.80

2019 National Ranking: 124

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 124

10 Coastal Carolina

5-Year Average: 11564.60

2019 National Ranking: 127

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 129

9. Conference USA

Attendance 5-Year Average: 19,593.21

1 Southern Miss

5-Year Average: 25002.80

2019 National Ranking: 81

2 Marshall

5-Year Average: 23997.20

2019 National Ranking: 83

3 UTSA

5-Year Average: 22696.20

2019 National Ranking: 86

4 Louisiana Tech

5-Year Average: 21945.60

2019 National Ranking: 88

5 Rice

5-Year Average: 20500.40

2019 National Ranking: 92

6 North Texas

5-Year Average: 20116.80

2019 National Ranking: 95

7 Old Dominion

5-Year Average: 19644.20

2019 National Ranking: 97

8 UTEP

5-Year Average: 19401.80

2019 National Ranking: 99

9 Tulsa

5-Year Average: 18630.80

2019 National Ranking: 104

10 WKU

5-Year Average: 16158.60

2019 National Ranking: 114

11 Middle Tennessee

5-Year Average: 15980.60

2019 National Ranking: 116

12 FIU

5-Year Average: 15203.00

2019 National Ranking: 118

13 UAB

5-Year Average: 15078.40

2019 National Ranking: 119

14 Charlotte

5-Year Average: 12948.60

2019 National Ranking: 125

