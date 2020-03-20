Attendance Rankings, Averages For Every School: 2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis

How many people show up? As a part of the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, the attendance is a factor. Here are the rankings of all 130 schools.
Contact @PeteFiutak
2020 Five-Year Program Analysis
Attendance Rankings
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | Top 25 | Top 10
Beyond wins and losses, attendance might be the most important factor in a program’s success. Put butts in the seats, support the non-revenue sports. When the stands have empty sections, athletic directors get fired – especially at the power program schools.
Below are the rankings of all 130 college football programs based on their five-year attendance averages, including how full the stadiums are.
Basically, for the teams at the top of the list, there are no excuses when it comes to revenue and infrastructure. Attendance – and the revenue that comes from it – is why these schools usually have the major football programs.
With the 2020 college football season a question mark in so many ways, this is a massive factor for athletic directors to deal with. Not finishing up the spring and winter sports hurt, but don’t have fans in the football stands – or if games get cancelled or postponed – and there’s a huge problem.
130 Ball State
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 130
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 127
5-Year Average: 9174.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 40.78%
129 Northern Illinois
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 128
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 114
5-Year Average: 11034.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 46.77%
128 UMass
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 127
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 122
5-Year Average: 11244.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 66.15%
127 Coastal Carolina
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 129
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 130
5-Year Average: 11564.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 57.82%
126 Kent State
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 126
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 119
5-Year Average: 12516.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 49.44%
125 Charlotte
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 125
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 126
5-Year Average: 12948.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 84.55%
124 ULM
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 124
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 111
5-Year Average: 13201.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 43.39%
123 Eastern Michigan
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 123
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 129
5-Year Average: 14053.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 46.54%
122 Central Michigan
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 117
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 116
5-Year Average: 14597.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 48.25%
121 San Jose State
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 118
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 118
5-Year Average: 14917.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 69.29%
120 Georgia State
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 120
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 123
5-Year Average: 15016.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 60.07%
119 UAB
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 121
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 128
5-Year Average: 15078.40
Filled Stadium Capacity 20.94%
118 FIU
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 119
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 117
5-Year Average: 15203.00
Filled Stadium Capacity 76.02%
117 New Mexico State
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 122
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 121
5-Year Average: 15376.20
Filled Stadium Capacity 50.67%
116 Middle Tennessee
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 112
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 108
5-Year Average: 15980.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 51.91%
115 Bowling Green
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 114
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 113
5-Year Average: 16193.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 67.47%
114 WKU
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 113
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 109
5-Year Average: 16158.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 73.07%
113 Florida Atlantic
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 116
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 120
5-Year Average: 16257.20
Filled Stadium Capacity 55.12%
112 Miami Univ.
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 115
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 115
5-Year Average: 16261.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 66.96%
111 South Alabama
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 111
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 112
5-Year Average: 16404.00
Filled Stadium Capacity 49.01%
110 Buffalo
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 106
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 105
5-Year Average: 16819.40
Filled Stadium Capacity 57.97%
109 Texas State
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 108
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 103
5-Year Average: 16797.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 55.99%
108 Liberty
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 110
2018 Ranking (2017 season): NR
5-Year Average: 17298.40
Filled Stadium Capacity 69.19%
107 Georgia Southern
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 105
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 107
5-Year Average: 17524.60
Filled Stadium Capacity 70.10%
106 Nevada
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 100
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 90
5-Year Average: 18150.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 60.50%
105 UNLV
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 107
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 110
5-Year Average: 18379.20
Filled Stadium Capacity 49.94%
104 Tulsa
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 103
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 101
5-Year Average: 18630.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 62.10%
103 Louisiana
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 94
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 89
5-Year Average: 18865.00
Filled Stadium Capacity 45.54%
102 Ohio
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 98
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 95
5-Year Average: 18939.20
Filled Stadium Capacity 78.91%
101 Akron
2019 Ranking (2018 season): 109
2018 Ranking (2017 season): 124
5-Year Average: 18981.80
Filled Stadium Capacity 63.27%
2020 Five-Year Program Analysis
Attendance Rankings
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | Top 25 | Top 10
Comments