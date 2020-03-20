Attendance Rankings, Averages For Every School: 2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis

How many people show up? As a part of the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, the attendance is a factor. Here are the rankings of all 130 schools.

Beyond wins and losses, attendance might be the most important factor in a program’s success. Put butts in the seats, support the non-revenue sports. When the stands have empty sections, athletic directors get fired – especially at the power program schools.

Below are the rankings of all 130 college football programs based on their five-year attendance averages, including how full the stadiums are.

Basically, for the teams at the top of the list, there are no excuses when it comes to revenue and infrastructure. Attendance – and the revenue that comes from it – is why these schools usually have the major football programs.

With the 2020 college football season a question mark in so many ways, this is a massive factor for athletic directors to deal with. Not finishing up the spring and winter sports hurt, but don’t have fans in the football stands – or if games get cancelled or postponed – and there’s a huge problem.

130 Ball State

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 130

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 127

5-Year Average: 9174.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 40.78%

129 Northern Illinois

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 128

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 114

5-Year Average: 11034.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 46.77%

128 UMass

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 127

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 122

5-Year Average: 11244.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 66.15%

127 Coastal Carolina

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 129

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 130

5-Year Average: 11564.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 57.82%

126 Kent State

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 126

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 119

5-Year Average: 12516.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 49.44%

125 Charlotte

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 125

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 126

5-Year Average: 12948.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 84.55%

124 ULM

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 124

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 111

5-Year Average: 13201.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 43.39%

123 Eastern Michigan

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 123

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 129

5-Year Average: 14053.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 46.54%

122 Central Michigan

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 117

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 116

5-Year Average: 14597.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 48.25%

121 San Jose State

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 118

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 118

5-Year Average: 14917.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 69.29%

120 Georgia State

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 120

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 123

5-Year Average: 15016.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 60.07%

119 UAB

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 121

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 128

5-Year Average: 15078.40

Filled Stadium Capacity 20.94%

118 FIU

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 119

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 117

5-Year Average: 15203.00

Filled Stadium Capacity 76.02%

117 New Mexico State

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 122

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 121

5-Year Average: 15376.20

Filled Stadium Capacity 50.67%

116 Middle Tennessee

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 112

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 108

5-Year Average: 15980.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 51.91%

115 Bowling Green

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 114

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 113

5-Year Average: 16193.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 67.47%

114 WKU

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 113

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 109

5-Year Average: 16158.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 73.07%

113 Florida Atlantic

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 116

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 120

5-Year Average: 16257.20

Filled Stadium Capacity 55.12%

112 Miami Univ.

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 115

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 115

5-Year Average: 16261.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 66.96%

111 South Alabama

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 111

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 112

5-Year Average: 16404.00

Filled Stadium Capacity 49.01%

110 Buffalo

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 106

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 105

5-Year Average: 16819.40

Filled Stadium Capacity 57.97%

109 Texas State

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 108

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 103

5-Year Average: 16797.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 55.99%

108 Liberty

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 110

2018 Ranking (2017 season): NR

5-Year Average: 17298.40

Filled Stadium Capacity 69.19%

107 Georgia Southern

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 105

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 107

5-Year Average: 17524.60

Filled Stadium Capacity 70.10%

106 Nevada

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 100

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 90

5-Year Average: 18150.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 60.50%

105 UNLV

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 107

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 110

5-Year Average: 18379.20

Filled Stadium Capacity 49.94%

104 Tulsa

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 103

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 101

5-Year Average: 18630.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 62.10%

103 Louisiana

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 94

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 89

5-Year Average: 18865.00

Filled Stadium Capacity 45.54%

102 Ohio

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 98

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 95

5-Year Average: 18939.20

Filled Stadium Capacity 78.91%

101 Akron

2019 Ranking (2018 season): 109

2018 Ranking (2017 season): 124

5-Year Average: 18981.80

Filled Stadium Capacity 63.27%

