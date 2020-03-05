Arkansas State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Arkansas State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Memphis

Sept. 12 Howard

Sept. 19 at Michigan

Sept. 26 Tulsa

Oct. 3 at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 Georgia State

Oct. 24 at Appalachian State

Oct. 31 Troy

Nov. 5 at Louisiana

Nov. 14 ULM

Nov. 21 at Texas State

Nov. 28 South Alabama

Sun Belt East Teams Missed: Georgia Southern

Arkansas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Red Wolves pull off something big with a win at Memphis to open up the season, and follow it up with home wins over Howard and Tulsa for a 3-1 September. They get off to a hot start in the Sun Belt before stunning Appalachian State on the road. There’s a loss along the way – like at Louisiana – but it’s not enough to derail the run to the Sun Belt title game.

Arkansas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: ASU loses to Memphis and Michigan on the road, but that’s not that big a deal. A loss at home to Tulsa, though, is a problem, and losing the road games to Appalachian State and Louisiana is a disaster. There’s no real worry about not hitting the six-win mark, but it will take wins over Texas State and South Alabama to get there.

Arkansas State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Arkansas State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Michigan

2. Oct. 24 at Appalachian State

3. Sept. 5 at Memphis

4. Nov. 5 at Louisiana

5. Oct. 15 Georgia State

6. Oct. 31 Troy

7. Nov. 14 ULM

8. Sept. 26 Tulsa

9. Oct. 3 at Coastal Carolina

10. Nov. 28 South Alabama

11. Nov. 21 at Texas State

12. Sept. 12 Howard