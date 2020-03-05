Appalachian State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Morgan State

Sept. 11 at Wake Forest

Sept. 19 at Wisconsin

Sept. 26 UMass

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 7 Louisiana

Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern

Oct. 24 Arkansas State

Oct. 31 at ULM

Nov. 7 at Texas State

Nov. 14 Georgia State

Nov. 21 at Coastal Carolina

Nov. 28 Troy

Sun Belt West Teams Missed: South Alabama

Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Shawn Clark era rocks right out the gate. It’s asking a bit much to win at Wisconsin, but there’s a good enough showing to be a more-than-acceptable loss after beating Week Forest on the road. The Mountaineers get by Louisiana at home, finally solve the Georgia Southern issue of last year, and roll through the rest of a manageable schedule with a dominant final five games.

Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: Losses to Wake Forest and Wisconsin end any dreams of going to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Things get worse with a loss to Louisiana and yet another loss to Georgia Southern. The second half of the schedule is easy enough to not worry about a losing season, but losses to Arkansas State and Troy are disappointing.

Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Appalachian State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Wisconsin

2. Sept. 11 at Wake Forest

3. Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern

4. Oct. 7 Louisiana

5. Oct. 24 Arkansas State

6. Nov. 14 Georgia State

7. Nov. 28 Troy

8. Oct. 31 at ULM

9. Nov. 21 at Coastal Carolina

10. Nov. 7 at Texas State

11. Sept. 26 UMass

12. Sept. 5 Morgan State