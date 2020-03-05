Appalachian State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Morgan State
Sept. 11 at Wake Forest
Sept. 19 at Wisconsin
Sept. 26 UMass
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 7 Louisiana
Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern
Oct. 24 Arkansas State
Oct. 31 at ULM
Nov. 7 at Texas State
Nov. 14 Georgia State
Nov. 21 at Coastal Carolina
Nov. 28 Troy
Sun Belt West Teams Missed: South Alabama
Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: The Shawn Clark era rocks right out the gate. It’s asking a bit much to win at Wisconsin, but there’s a good enough showing to be a more-than-acceptable loss after beating Week Forest on the road. The Mountaineers get by Louisiana at home, finally solve the Georgia Southern issue of last year, and roll through the rest of a manageable schedule with a dominant final five games.
Appalachian State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: Losses to Wake Forest and Wisconsin end any dreams of going to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Things get worse with a loss to Louisiana and yet another loss to Georgia Southern. The second half of the schedule is easy enough to not worry about a losing season, but losses to Arkansas State and Troy are disappointing.
